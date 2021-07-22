Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $307,992.90 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 4,742 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $307,992.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 12,177 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $803,925.54.

On Thursday, June 17th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 9,993 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $629,559.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 7,880 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $511,963.60.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,130 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $373,562.20.

ALTR opened at $67.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.73. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.24 and a 1 year high of $72.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1,340.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ALTR. William Blair upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $63,423,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter worth $37,357,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 276.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 386,786 shares of the software’s stock worth $24,201,000 after acquiring an additional 284,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,407,004 shares of the software’s stock worth $275,747,000 after acquiring an additional 121,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,597 shares of the software’s stock worth $45,776,000 after acquiring an additional 67,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

