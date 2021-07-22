Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the June 15th total of 7,540,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.27.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $217.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $144.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $167.57 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.