STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the June 15th total of 5,230,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

NYSE:STOR opened at $36.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 1.22. STORE Capital has a 52 week low of $22.19 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.12.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STOR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 96,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 49,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 140,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 252,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.