Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TMSNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.00.

TMSNY opened at $158.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.04. Temenos has a 12 month low of $105.07 and a 12 month high of $170.18.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

