Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$139.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$140.00 to C$139.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNR. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$139.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$144.00.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$131.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.83 billion and a PE ratio of 26.49. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$125.00 and a 52-week high of C$149.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$131.65.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.27%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

