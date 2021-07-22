AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. AlphaValue raised AB Volvo (publ) to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Societe Generale raised AB Volvo (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of VLVLY opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.36. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $28.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.33.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

