Reviewing Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) and Infosys (NYSE:INFY)

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) and Infosys (NYSE:INFY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Doximity alerts:

This table compares Doximity and Infosys’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doximity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Infosys $13.56 billion 6.67 $2.61 billion $0.61 34.93

Infosys has higher revenue and earnings than Doximity.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Doximity and Infosys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doximity 0 2 7 0 2.78 Infosys 1 5 1 1 2.25

Doximity presently has a consensus price target of $61.57, suggesting a potential upside of 10.56%. Infosys has a consensus price target of $20.16, suggesting a potential downside of 5.40%. Given Doximity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Doximity is more favorable than Infosys.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Infosys shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Infosys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Doximity and Infosys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doximity N/A N/A N/A Infosys 19.40% 27.55% 19.68%

Summary

Infosys beats Doximity on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.