Credit Suisse AG Sells 31,270 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 27.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,270 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACCO. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 17.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.41.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $8.08 on Thursday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.66 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

