Credit Suisse AG Makes New Investment in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 108.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 558.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IGV opened at $397.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $374.18. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

