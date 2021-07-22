Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,844,000 after purchasing an additional 844,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at $50,763,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 714,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,195,000 after purchasing an additional 330,429 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,544,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,386,000 after purchasing an additional 254,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $18,206,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $87.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $92.25. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.01.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNH. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $50,167.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,056.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Maldonado sold 448,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $36,382,259.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,763,787 shares of company stock valued at $549,198,070. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

