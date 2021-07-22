Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLP opened at $70.67 on Monday. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund has a twelve month low of $61.06 and a twelve month high of $71.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.39.

Get Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,306,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,032,393,000 after buying an additional 7,957,428 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 198.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 383,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,868,000 after buying an additional 254,882 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth $865,000. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 11,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.