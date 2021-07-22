BancFirst Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for BancFirst in a report released on Monday, July 19th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will earn $3.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.78. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 37.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $56.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.44. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $38.48 and a 1 year high of $77.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

In other BancFirst news, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 15,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total transaction of $1,098,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,199,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,865,352.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 5,473 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $397,394.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,244,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,805,105.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,446 shares of company stock valued at $5,095,543. Company insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst in the first quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BancFirst by 494.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 55.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.