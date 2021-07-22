Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BHG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bright Health Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Shares of NYSE:BHG opened at $12.38 on Monday. Bright Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.

In other news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell bought 1,944,444 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $34,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

