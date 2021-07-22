Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Instruments plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of high technology tools and systems. Its operating segment includes Nanotechnology Tools, Industrial Products and Service. Nanotechnology Tools segment includes high technology tools to characterize, analyze, manipulate and fabricate at a nano scale. Industrial Products segment develops and manufactures tools and components for industrial applications. Service segment deals with knowledgeable support services, training and refurbishment. Oxford Instruments plc is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Oxford Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of OXINF opened at $34.50 on Thursday. Oxford Instruments has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $34.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.05.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

