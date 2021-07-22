Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock Holdings Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Insmed were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 156,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Insmed by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Insmed by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Insmed by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.21. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 190.36%. The business had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INSM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

