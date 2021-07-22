Stifel Financial Corp Has $728,000 Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Open Text were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Open Text by 88.9% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Open Text by 2,038.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Open Text during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Open Text by 14.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Open Text alerts:

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $50.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.04 and a beta of 0.93. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $52.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.30 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. Open Text’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 13.57%.

OTEX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered Open Text from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Open Text has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.