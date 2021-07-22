Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 27,820 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 173.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,820 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,666,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,931,000 after purchasing an additional 698,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,573,000 after purchasing an additional 124,164 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 35,742 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 769,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $128,867.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $55,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,535 shares of company stock worth $641,731 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quotient Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

NYSE:QUOT opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 0.94. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.98 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

