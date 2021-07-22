UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 226 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in American National Group were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of American National Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of American National Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of American National Group by 64.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American National Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American National Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American National Group stock opened at $160.23 on Thursday. American National Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $161.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

