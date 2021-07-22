SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 2,751.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 55,584 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,442,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $879,000. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $569,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $28,078.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at $552,011.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,265 shares of company stock worth $654,018 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of -6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $48.97.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCCC. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

