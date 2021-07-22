SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $145,000 in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITOS. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,988,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,662,000 after acquiring an additional 988,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after acquiring an additional 468,576 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 6.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,170,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after acquiring an additional 71,901 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $20,106,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 52.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 94,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

In other news, CFO Matthew Gall purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.09 per share, for a total transaction of $130,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $158,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 44,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,800. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $25.15 on Thursday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $882.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iTeos Therapeutics Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

