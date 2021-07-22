Scotiabank Increases CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target to C$124.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$114.00 to C$124.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GIB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. CGI currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.60.

Get CGI alerts:

NYSE:GIB opened at $90.12 on Monday. CGI has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.41.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CGI will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in CGI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.