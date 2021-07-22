Raymond James Raises PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$17.75

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$17.50 to C$17.75 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSK. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.10.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$13.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.08. The stock has a market cap of C$3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 78.10. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$7.88 and a 1-year high of C$15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$59.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.66%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

