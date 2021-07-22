William Blair Begins Coverage on Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK)

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $5.70 target price on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Italk’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TALK. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Italk in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Italk in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Italk in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TALK opened at $6.22 on Monday. Italk has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.05.

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

