National Bank Financial Boosts Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target to C$19.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CROMF. Scotiabank upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Desjardins cut Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CROMF opened at $14.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $14.56.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.