Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CXM. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.97.

Shares of CXM stock opened at $19.68 on Monday. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

In other Sprinklr news, Director Neeraj Agrawal purchased 1,073,731 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,179,696.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, purchased 157,720 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,523,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,262,701 shares of company stock valued at $20,203,216.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

