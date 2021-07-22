First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First Advantage has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.33.

FA stock opened at $19.67 on Monday. First Advantage has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $21.37.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

