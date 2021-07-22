Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WES. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.23.

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.23. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 3.93.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 35.91%. The business had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 9,208.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,749,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,601,759 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 190.9% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,157,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915,860 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,717,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,582 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 839.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,413,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,335,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,210 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

