Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.13.
Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $82.94 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The stock has a market cap of $103.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.62.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
