IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ IRCP opened at $10.20 on Thursday. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.34 million, a PE ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.9539 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 37.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRCP. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Stonehill Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 18.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. VR Advisory Services Ltd increased its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 82,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 12,186 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the first quarter valued at about $1,770,000.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

