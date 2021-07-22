Insider Selling: Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Director Sells 53,750 Shares of Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $1,112,087.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,012,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,321,321.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE SWCH opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.48. Switch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 87.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWCH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Switch by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 619,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 113,568 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Switch by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Switch by 561.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Switch by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Switch by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 53,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

