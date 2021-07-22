Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $683,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,487,053.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $50,611.50.

On Thursday, June 24th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $541,815.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total transaction of $407,788.80.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $74.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.52. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $97.28. The stock has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.51.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.10 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,129,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,691,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $272,354,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 407.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,232,000 after purchasing an additional 312,085 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,565.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 111,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 186,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,241,000 after purchasing an additional 104,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.