MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Raised to $500.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $498.00 to $500.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $545.22.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX stock opened at $455.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $431.19 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total transaction of $1,340,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,111,408.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total value of $1,849,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,072,147.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539 in the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 17.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.5% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 445.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,625,000 after purchasing an additional 48,597 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 33,882.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,484,000 after purchasing an additional 128,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 9.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,309,000 after purchasing an additional 151,903 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.