Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

Separately, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.68. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $19.39.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after buying an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 42,699 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 27,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

