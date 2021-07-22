International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INSW. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NYSE INSW opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $470.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $46.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that International Seaways will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

