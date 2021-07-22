Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Raymond James

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Wabash National in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wabash National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabash National currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

WNC stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $741.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 1.87. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $20.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.22 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wabash National will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is 213.33%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $29,541.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,387,874.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 18,976 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Wabash National by 35.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,815,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,129,000 after buying an additional 473,645 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Wabash National by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Wabash National by 66,178.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Wabash National by 6.4% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

