Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Raised to Buy at MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $54.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $47.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $43.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $60.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.49.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. Equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $148,260 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

