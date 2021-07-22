Bank of Montreal Can Sells 4,687 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 79.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFC. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Premier Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 236,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Premier Financial by 125.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 23,410 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Premier Financial by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 13,905 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Premier Financial by 57.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Premier Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 135,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 26,077 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.15. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.51.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 37.47%. The business had revenue of $82.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Premier Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

