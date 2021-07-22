Northern Trust Corp Has $4.32 Million Holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) by 835.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,206 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.32% of Olema Pharmaceuticals worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OLMA shares. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In other news, insider Kinney Horn sold 57,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $1,394,976.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,102,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,332,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 84,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,513. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.74. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

