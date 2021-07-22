Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 347,706 GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 347,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 91,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,333,000. 20.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GCMG opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.05.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.18 million. On average, equities analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GCMG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

