The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Sets New 1-Year High at $4,933.00

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,933 ($64.45) and last traded at GBX 4,923.65 ($64.33), with a volume of 12638 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,856 ($63.44).

BKG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,990 ($52.13) to GBX 4,450 ($58.14) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,230 ($68.33) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,566 ($59.66) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Berkeley Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 5,100 ($66.63) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,156.83 ($67.37).

The company has a market capitalization of £5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is £137.59.

In related news, insider Sean Ellis sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,612 ($60.26), for a total transaction of £257,119 ($335,927.62). Also, insider William Jackson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,590 ($59.97) per share, for a total transaction of £45,900 ($59,968.64). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $369,951,094.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile (LON:BKG)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

