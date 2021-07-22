NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 13,710 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 288,421 shares.The stock last traded at $11.02 and had previously closed at $12.38.

The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRXP)

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company, develops various therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company's pipeline includes medicinal candidates in Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials for COVID-19-related lung injury and acute respiratory distress.

