Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 11,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 577,730 shares.The stock last traded at $122.35 and had previously closed at $121.28.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.75.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.97.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 12.88%.

In related news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Waste Connections by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.