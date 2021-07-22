PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Trading Up 5.5%

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)’s share price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.13 and last traded at $38.13. Approximately 5,976 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 671,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.15.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PACW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.59.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

In other news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $879,000. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 58.2% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 82,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 30,239 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 238.4% in the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 98,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 69,578 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $9,537,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,498,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,374,000 after acquiring an additional 53,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

