The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) were up 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.69 and last traded at $14.68. Approximately 3,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 971,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LEV shares. National Bank Financial began coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James began coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Friday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank of Canada began coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.38.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in The Lion Electric during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in The Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in The Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. 4.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

