Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,935 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,117 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.28% of Summit Financial Group worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMMF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,691,000 after buying an additional 31,708 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

SMMF opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $299.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.22%.

In related news, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller acquired 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $49,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,140.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

