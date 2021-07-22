Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 76,439 Shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 649,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,439 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Radiant Logistics by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 151,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Radiant Logistics by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Radiant Logistics by 290.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLGT opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $331.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $236.53 million during the quarter.

Separately, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company. It offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services and freight brokerage services including truckload services, less than truckload (LTL) services, and intermodal services. It operates through the geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate.

