Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) by 23.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,239,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429,507 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genius Brands International were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNUS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genius Brands International by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,557,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,163 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 62,971 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 57,537 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 12.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GNUS opened at $1.71 on Thursday. Genius Brands International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.76.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative return on equity of 86.89% and a negative net margin of 14,702.37%. The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter.

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

