Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 68.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 441,741 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Affimed worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Affimed by 323.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,653,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after buying an additional 3,554,262 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Affimed by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 9,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFMD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $672.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.09. Affimed has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 37.87% and a negative net margin of 88.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

