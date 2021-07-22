Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,514 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gulf Resources were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gulf Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of GURE opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.44. Gulf Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 9.94.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter. Gulf Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 22.43%.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

