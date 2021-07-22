Barclays PLC Invests $343,000 in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Commercial Vehicle Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,484,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 138,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 39,389 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 113.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 427,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 226,889 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 405,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 170,372 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 18,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

CVGI opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $309.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.60.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.20. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $245.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.21 million. As a group, analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

